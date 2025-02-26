‘Itne kele bandar bhi nahi khate’: Wasim Akram mocks Pakistan cricketers diet after crushing defeat to India

Fast bowling legend Wasim Akram has launched a scathing attack on the Pakistan cricket team following their humiliating loss to India in a Champions Trophy Group A match in Dubai last Sunday. Akram, frustrated with Pakistan’s declining white-ball performance, has called for sweeping changes to revive the team.

During a post-match discussion on the show Dressing Room, Akram made a humorous yet stinging remark about Pakistan players’ diet, leaving fellow panellists Waqar Younis, Ajay Jadeja, and Nikhil Chopra in splits. The former captain was baffled after spotting players eating an excessive amount of bananas during the drinks break.

“I just have one question for all of you. I think it was the second or third drinks break, and I saw a plate full of bananas being brought out. Itne kele toh bandar bhi nahi khaate (Even monkeys don’t eat that many bananas)!” Akram said. Directing his question to Younis, he added, “How many bananas did you eat while bowling?”

Akram further said, “Imagine if we were eating bananas and captain Imran Khan would have caught us. He would have given us a beating!”

Wasim Akram-"Aaj match ke daoraan bowlers ke liye banana's ki 2 trays aayi. Mein kaha ennay kele te baandar nahi khaande" 🤣🤣 Human evolution is from Monkey @wasimakramlive Pakistan Cricket Going In that Direction Only 😂#ChampionsTrophy2025 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/PKcEzdkJaN — 𝑺𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒌𝒆_𝑮𝒆𝒏𝒊𝒖𝒔 (@Stroke_Geniuss) February 24, 2025

Pakistan, the defending champions, suffered a six-wicket loss to India, courtesy of a stellar unbeaten century from Virat Kohli. Earlier, Indian bowlers restricted Pakistan to a below-par total.

With back-to-back defeats in the tournament, Pakistan has officially been eliminated from the semifinals race.