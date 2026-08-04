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Home / Cricket / Jadeja's attacking mindset has made him a more complete red-ball bowler: Pujara

Jadeja's attacking mindset has made him a more complete red-ball bowler: Pujara

Ravindra Jadeja has 348 wickets in 89 Tests at an impressive average of 25.12

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:22 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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India's Ravindra Jadeja during a Test match in New Delhi. PTI file
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Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes Ravindra Jadeja has grown as a Test cricketer after making the transition from a defensive bowler to someone who is constantly hunting for wickets in recent years.

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Jadeja has evolved into one of India's premier match-winners in the longest format, complementing his impeccable accuracy with a far more attacking approach.

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Apart from taking wickets, he has also made some vital contributions with the bat, establishing himself as one of the world's finest all-rounders in red-ball cricket.

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"Earlier, when Ravindra Jadeja used to bowl, his mindset was not to give away too many runs, especially in red-ball cricket. If there was a little help in the wicket, then he would try to take wickets. But if the wicket was not conducive to bowlers, his focus was on restricting the runs," Pujara said on JioStar ahead of India's Test series against Sri Lanka beginning August 15.

Jadeja has 348 wickets in 89 Tests at an impressive average of 25.12.

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"...he has understood his own strengths and is bowling accordingly. In every game, he is trying to land the ball in the line of the stumps and get the batter out," Pujara explained.

Pujara said Jadeja's biggest improvement has been the change in his mindset, with the veteran now looking to dismiss batters with every delivery rather than merely containing the scoring rate.

Pujara said the shift in Jadeja's approach has enabled him to think proactively as a bowler and use variations more effectively.

"Earlier, his mindset was a little more defensive, but now he is delivering every ball with the purpose of taking a wicket.

"So, you think a little more about your game. You use the crease a little better, try to go wider, and adjust your length according to the batter. That mental shift is very important for the game" he added.

Jadeja has been India's go-to spinner across conditions in recent years, with his relentless accuracy, subtle variations and ability to exploit even marginal assistance making him a wicket-taking option both at home and overseas.

His improved attacking intent has also helped him shoulder greater responsibility in Test cricket following the retirement of senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

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