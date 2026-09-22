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Home / Cricket / India beat Japan by two runs in rain-truncated one-off T20I

India beat Japan by two runs in rain-truncated one-off T20I

Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 16 as India defended 32 for 4 to restrict hosts to 30 for 3 in five overs

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PTI
Sano (Japan), Updated At : 01:50 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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India's Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson during a T20I cricket match. PTI file
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India beat Japan by two runs in their rain-truncated historic one-off T20I here on Tuesday.

After posting 32 for 4 against a disciplined bowling effort by Japanese spinners, India restricted the hosts to 30 for three in the five-overs-a-side contest.

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Washington Sundar took 2/13 for India.

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Earlier, Indian batters struggled against the turn and extra bounce here at the Sano International Cricket Stadium to post 32 for four.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer top scored with 16 off 12 balls with one four while Sanju Samson made 9 off 7 balls including a hit to the fence.

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Charlie Hara-Hinze claimed 2-0-17-2, accounting for Abhishek Sharma (0) and Iyer.

Brief scores: India 32/4 in 5 overs (Shreyas Iyer 16; Charlie Hara-Hinze 2/17) beat Japan 30/3 in 5 overs (Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming 12; Washington Sundar 2/13) by 2 runs.

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