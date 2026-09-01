Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana included in India’s squad for Afghanistan T20I series

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, on Tuesday, was named in the Indian squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in the National Capital subject to fitness clearance as the selectors picked an identical squad that will travel to Aichi-Nagoya for the Asian Games later this month.

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Afghanistan will be 'hosting' India for three T20Is to be played on September 13, 15 and 17 here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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The squad also features all-rounders Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar and fast bowler Harshit Rana, whose availability for the series to be hosted by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is also subjected to fitness.

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The squad for the Afghanistan series is similar to the Asian Games starting later this month in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya.

Bumrah returns to the squad after being sidelined due to a knee injury which he sustained during India's ODI series in England, and subsequently missed the team's two-Test series in Sri Lanka.

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Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma (vc), Shivam Dube, Nitish Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*.

*Subject to fitness clearance.