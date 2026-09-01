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Home / Cricket / Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana included in India’s squad for Afghanistan T20I series

Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana included in India’s squad for Afghanistan T20I series

Afghanistan will be 'hosting' India for three T20Is to be played on September 13, 15 and 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi

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New Delhi, Updated At : 06:03 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Jasprit Bumrah. ANI file
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Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, on Tuesday, was named in the Indian squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in the National Capital subject to fitness clearance as the selectors picked an identical squad that will travel to Aichi-Nagoya for the Asian Games later this month.

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Afghanistan will be 'hosting' India for three T20Is to be played on September 13, 15 and 17 here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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The squad also features all-rounders Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar and fast bowler Harshit Rana, whose availability for the series to be hosted by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is also subjected to fitness.

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The squad for the Afghanistan series is similar to the Asian Games starting later this month in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya.

Bumrah returns to the squad after being sidelined due to a knee injury which he sustained during India's ODI series in England, and subsequently missed the team's two-Test series in Sri Lanka.

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Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma (vc), Shivam Dube, Nitish Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*.

*Subject to fitness clearance.

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