DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / Jersey sponsors will be finalised in 15-20 days: Rajiv Shukla

Jersey sponsors will be finalised in 15-20 days: Rajiv Shukla

Shukla also spoke about the recent GST hike on IPL tickets and the growth of women’s cricket
article_Author
PTI
Singapore, Updated At : 02:29 PM Sep 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Team India is without a shirt sponsor in the ongoing Asia Cup after the BCCI’s deal with Dream11 was cut short following the enactment of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill. AP/PTI
Advertisement

BCCI vice president Rajiv Shukla on Saturday said the new jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team will be finalised in the next two to three weeks, with bids scheduled to close on September 16.

Advertisement

Team India is without a shirt sponsor in the ongoing Asia Cup after the BCCI’s deal with online gaming company Dream11, worth Rs 358 crore per year, was cut short following the enactment of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, which banned real-money gaming applications.

The BCCI has since floated a new tender that bars companies involved in real-money gaming, betting, cryptocurrency, or alcoholic products from bidding.

Advertisement

“The tender process has been released and there are a lot of bidders. We will tell you after it’s finalised. I think it will be finalised in 15-20 days,” said Shukla at an event organised by realtors’ apex body CREDAI here.

Asked if any name had emerged as a frontrunner, Shukla added: “No, there is no name yet. There are a lot of bidders. We will tell you after it’s finalised.”

Advertisement

Shukla also spoke about the recent GST hike on IPL tickets, which now places them in the 40 per cent slab, alongside casinos and race clubs.

As a result, a Rs 500 ticket will now cost Rs 700 and a Rs 2,000 ticket will go up to Rs 2,800. Regular international and domestic matches will continue to attract 18 per cent GST.

“I am seeing that a lot of common people come to watch IPL. It will definitely have an impact. But I am hopeful that a lot of people will come to watch IPL,” he said.

On criticism that the BCCI enjoys tax exemptions, Shukla responded: “BCCI pays income tax like a corporate company. It also pays GST. We don’t have any exemptions.” “We pay thousands of crores of taxes. State associations also pay taxes. And we never take a single rupee grant from the government.”

On the growth of women’s cricket, Shukla said: “A lot of efforts are being made... The only challenge is that the stadium should be full.” “Women should also come to watch the game. From our side we are doing everything. The salary is also at par.”

“We are promoting women, organising tournaments, all facilities are being provided. The only thing is that people should come and watch women’s games.”

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts