Kamboj replaces injured Prasidh in India ODI squad; Dhir comes in for Washington for T20Is Guwahati

Pacer Anshul Kamboj was on Thursday drafted in as a replacement for injured Prasidh Krishna for the third and final ODI against the West Indies to be played in Mullanpur on Saturday.

A BCCI release attributed the sidelining of Prasidh to a left hamstring injury.

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In the second ODI at Guwahati on Wednesday, Prasidh suffered a niggle and could bowl only five overs and returned figures of 1/45 as the West Indies posted a record 405/7.

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India chased down the target in 43.3 overs with eight wickets in hand to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Kamboj is currently playing for India A in a four-day match against Australia A at Puducherry.

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Kamboj, who will join the India squad in Chandigarh, bowled 17.3 overs in the first innings, taking three wickets.

He bowled just two overs in the second innings before getting parachuted to Chandigarh, owing to Prasidh's injury.

Dhir for Sundar

The national selectors also decided to withdraw all-rounder Washington Sundar from India's T20I squad for the five-match series against the Windies, beginning in Lucknow on October 6.

The decision has been taken in view of the upcoming Test tour to New Zealand, and Sundar will now appear in a few Ranji Trophy matches for Tamil Nadu.

"The decision has been taken in view of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. With the Ranji Trophy season commencing on October 11, Washington will get an opportunity to play red-ball cricket for his state team and prepare for the Test series.

"Naman Dhir has been named as his replacement in the T20I squad," the board release stated.

India's updated ODI squad: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul [VC, WK], Dhruv Jurel [WK], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj.

India's updated T20I squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Sanju Samson [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir.