‘Karke dekhlo!’: ICC challenged to ban Pakistan from international cricket over T20 WC clash with India

Pakistan’s government has sparked a major controversy by announcing their cricket team will not face India at the upcoming 2026 ICC T20 World Cup match in Colombo, scheduled for February 15. No official reason has been cited, but the move is being seen as a gesture to show solidarity with Bangladesh, whose team was ejected from the tournament after refusing to play in India.

Advertisement

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has advised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to reconsider the decision while warning of possible long-term repercussions, including suspension from international cricket, if the boycott proceeds.

Advertisement

Former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali has criticised social media reports framing the PCB as the “bad guys,” when they are just following government directives. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ali cited India’s behaviour during last year’s Asia Cup.

Advertisement

“I won’t address Indian players’ decision not to shake hands with the Pakistani players. However, the Indians refused to accept the Asian Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi due to government instructions.”

Ali also went back in history citing the punishments handed over to the teams forfeiting World Cup matches.

Advertisement

“West Indies and Australia forfeited their games in the 1996 World Cup. Besides losing two points, were there any other penalties imposed on them? England and New Zealand forfeited games in the 2003 World Cup. Did they face any additional penalties? And now there is talk of banning the Pakistani cricket team. Karke dekhlo! (Try it),” he said.

“During the Champions Trophy, did the BCCI convey by letter to the ICC that they would not play in Pakistan? I challenge everyone to show me the letter,” Ali said. “How can the PCB ignore the government’s decision? Only the Pakistan government can decide whether the team will play against India on February 15 or not,” he said.