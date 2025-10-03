DT
Home / Cricket / KL Rahul’s unbeaten century puts India in commanding position in Ahmedabad Test

KL Rahul’s unbeaten century puts India in commanding position in Ahmedabad Test

India lead by 56 runs against the West Indies     

PTI
Ahmedabad, Updated At : 12:05 PM Oct 03, 2025 IST
KL Rahul plays a shot during the second day of the first Test match between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. PTI
KL Rahul struck his 11th Test ton and second at home after nine years as India reached 218/3 at lunch against the West Indies on the second day of the opening Test here on Friday.

Skipper Shubman Gill (50) perished after completing his half-century but India were comfortably ahead by 56 runs at the break.

Rahul batted with resolve and also had his share of luck early in the day when an edge flew between the 'keeper and wide first slip, to score his second Test ton against the West Indies and his first in India since December 2016 when he made 199 against England in Chennai.

At lunch, Rahul, who scored 176 not out in his last outing for India A, was batting on 100 from 192 balls with 12 fours, and was accompanied by wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel (14).

India, who resumed the day at 121/2 and 41 runs in arrears, had bowled out the West Indies for 162 on Thursday.

Gill only had himself to blame for giving away his wicket against the run of play.

Having thoroughly enjoyed a perfect execution of a reverse-sweep four from Rahul on the final ball of the 56th over off Khary Pierre, Gill chose to do the same against Roston Chase (2/37) on the final ball of the next over.

However, the delivery, bowled in line of the off stump, took a leading edge and Justin Greaves at first slip was nimble enough to get in the direction of the ball for an easy grab. Gill fell for 50 off 100 balls with five fours, having added 98 runs for the third wicket with Rahul.

Rahul hit the second ball of the day past the cordon for a boundary but on the final ball of Jayden Seales' over, an outside edge flew between the wicketkeeper and the wide first slip.

To their credit, West Indies pacers were disciplined with their lines which forced the Indian batters to be watchful. The spinners got some turn off the surface, which showed signs of breaking, but not to an extent that would alarm the two sides.

India, adding 97 runs in the first session, took the lead in the 50th over of the innings when Gill cut through the backward point off Pierre for a four.

