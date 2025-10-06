DT
Home / Cricket / Lanka Premier League to feature Indian players  

Lanka Premier League to feature Indian players  

Indian cricketers will feature in the tournament for the first time during its sixth edition

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:52 PM Oct 06, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
ANI file
The organisers of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) on Monday announced that Indian cricketers will feature in the tournament for the first time when its sixth edition begins on December 1.

This T20 event will feature 24 matches in total, including 20 league fixtures and 4 knockout games, spread across three premier venues – R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo; Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy; and Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Dambulla.

“For the very first time, Indian cricketers are expected to join the action, their names will be revealed soon, adding a whole new level of excitement for fans across the region,” a press release said.

As per the format, all five franchises compete against each other twice during the league phase. At the end of the round-robin stage, the top four teams will move into the playoffs.

The opening playoff, Qualifier 1, will be contested by the top two sides, with the winner earning a straight passage to the final.

The teams placed third and fourth will face off in the Eliminator, and the victor of that clash will take on the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2, which will determine the second finalist.

“The timing of this edition has been carefully chosen to ensure that players gain maximum exposure and high-quality match practice in the lead-up to a global cricketing year,” Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director, LPL, said.

“Over the seasons, the LPL has emerged as a breeding ground for fresh talent, with several youngsters making their mark alongside international stars. This year too, we believe the league will throw up exciting new names who can go on to spring surprises on the world stage ahead of the World Cup.”

