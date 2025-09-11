DT
PT
Home / Cricket / Law students file PIL in SC to cancel India-Pakistan T20 match in Dubai on Sept 14

Filed by four law students, they contended that cricket cannot be placed above national interest, the lives of citizens or the sacrifices of the armed forces
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:47 AM Sep 11, 2025 IST
Contending that cricket is not above national interest, a PIL has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking directions to cancel the upcoming India–Pakistan T20 Asia Cup cricket match scheduled to be held in Dubai on September 14.

Filed by four law students led by Urvashi Jain, the petition submitted that organising a cricket match with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in which Indian civilians and soldiers sacrificed their lives, would send a message inconsistent with national dignity and public sentiment.

They contended that cricket cannot be placed above national interest, the lives of citizens or the sacrifices of the armed forces. The continuation of this match would be detrimental to the security, integrity, and morale of the nation, the petitioners said.

"Playing with Pakistan sent the opposite message that while our soldiers sacrifice their lives, we are celebrating sports with the same country sheltering terrorists. It can also hurt the sentiments of the families of the victims who lost their lives in the hand of the Pakistani terrorist. The dignity of the nation and security of citizens come before entertainment" the petitioners submitted.

The petitioners have also demanded implementation of the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.

