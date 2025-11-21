DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / Leading in one-off match is not best scenario but I am honoured: Pant

Leading in one-off match is not best scenario but I am honoured: Pant

Pant was handed captaincy after injured regular captain Shubman Gill was released from the squad

article_Author
PTI
Guwahati, Updated At : 01:22 PM Nov 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
India's captain Rishabh Pant addresses a press conference ahead of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Advertisement

The flamboyant Rishabh Pant on Friday admitted that leading in a one-off Test was not the “best scenario” but he was not thinking too much about the challenge that awaits India in the form of a well-knit South Africa in the second Test here.

Advertisement

Pant was handed captaincy after injured regular captain Shubman Gill was released from the squad ahead of the match starting here from Saturday.

Advertisement

“One-off match is not best scenario for a captain but I am thankful to BCCI for giving me this honour. Sometimes, if you think too much about a big occasion, it doesn’t help,” Pant said at the pre-match press conference.

Advertisement

“(I) don’t want to over-think. We had a tough first Test and we need to do whatever is required to win the Test,” he added.

South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0 after their memorable win at Eden Gardens, where Gill suffered a neck spasm while batting in the first innings and was hospitalised.

Advertisement

Pant said the team management had already taken a decision on Gill’s replacement for the game but did not divulge the name.

“We have taken a decision on who will play in place of Shubman. The person who will play knows he is playing.”

He added, “I want to be conventional and also blend with out-of-box thinking. Want to have nice balance...We have to keep things simple and the team that plays better cricket will win it.”

Pant also lauded Gill for doing everything possible to be available for the crucial game.

“Shubman was keen to play the match. He showed resilience even when body was not permitting and that’s the attitude you want to see.”

“I am having a chat with Gill everyday. I got to know about captaincy yesterday evening,” he said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts