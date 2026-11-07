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Home / Cricket / Led by Muktsar’s Gurnoor Brar, Punjab pacers finally live up to expectations for India

Led by Muktsar’s Gurnoor Brar, Punjab pacers finally live up to expectations for India

Pakistan’s Punjab has produced great fast bowlers for decades, and India has long hoped its own Punjab would one day do the same

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 12:47 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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India bowler Gurnoor Brar celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Latham during the one day cricket international in Auckland in New Zealand on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. Image credit/AP/PTI
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Indian cricket has long looked across the border with envy. Pakistan’s Punjab, with its strong, powerful physique, has given the country a steady line of fast bowlers. Indian Punjab, despite having a similar physical build and genetic pool, has struggled to produce a comparable line-up. The one great name, Kapil Dev, represented Haryana.

That, however, is beginning to change. Punjab’s pace bowlers are now making their presence felt for India in both senior and junior international cricket.

Leading the charge is Gurnoor Brar, 26, from Muktsar in Punjab’s Malwa belt. He stands 6 ft 5 in and bowls right-arm fast.

In New Zealand, Brar has bowled with the aggression of a man who knows his height is a weapon. His short-pitch bowling has repeatedly hit the helmets of New Zealand batters. In the first ODI at Eden Park, Auckland, he intimidated the hosts with his pace, returning figures of 3/44 as New Zealand were bowled out for 185.

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He also took a sharp reflex catch off his own bowling to send back Tom Latham. When No. 11 Blair Tickner counter-attacked with four sixes, Brar responded with a barrage of short-pitched deliveries until Tickner threw his wicket away. India won the rain-curtailed match by five wickets.

Brar was even more impressive in the second ODI at Wellington on Saturday. He took 4/30 in 10 overs, with two maidens, and led India’s attack as New Zealand were bowled out for 134 in 41 overs. He struck twice in the 20th over, removing Latham and Glenn Phillips in quick succession. He later dismissed Mitchell Santner and Nathan Smith, the latter caught by Rohit Sharma.

Brar made his India debut against Afghanistan in June, clocking 148 kmph with the fourth delivery of his international career.

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Beside him is another Punjab bowler, Arshdeep Singh, 27, a 6 ft 3 in left-armer known for his yorkers and ability to consistently breach the 140-kmph mark. He was India’s leading bowler in Auckland with 4/70. He has also become the first Indian bowler to claim 100 T20I wickets and has led India’s T20 wicket charts.

The next generation is already making its presence felt. Ishan Sood, 17, from Morinda town in Punjab, opened India’s Under-19 Asia Cup campaign with 3/18 against Nepal. He dismissed Prashiddha Jaishi for one, Suryanshu Koirala for five and Nischal Chhetri for a duck. Nepal were bowled out for 128, and India won by 10 wickets.

India captain Shubman Gill, who also hails from Punjab's Fazilka, completes the state's growing presence in the national side and has backed Brar and his fellow pacers with the ball in hand.

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