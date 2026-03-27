Major boost for region as PCA, HPCA set to host key fixtures

In a major boost for the region, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) and Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) will host important international and Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in the upcoming months.

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The HPCA stadium in Dharamsala is all set to host three matches of the IPL. Punjab Kings will play their Dharamsala opener against Delhi Capitals on May 11, followed by hosting Mumbai Indians on May 14 and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 17.

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“Hosting marquee fixtures featuring teams like Mumbai, RCB and Delhi at Dharamsala is a matter of immense pride for Himachal Pradesh. Such high-profile matches not only elevate the stature of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association and its infrastructure but also showcase the region’s beauty and scenic appeal to a global audience,” said Arun Dhumal, IPL chairman. “The economic and tourism impact is significant, with increased footfall benefiting local businesses, hospitality, and transport sectors. More importantly, it inspires young cricketers across the state by bringing top-tier cricket closer to them, strengthening grassroots development and nurturing future talent from Himachal,” he added.

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Last year, the stadium was scheduled to host Lucknow Super Giants, DC and MI, however the second match between Punjab Kings and DC was halted midway after emergency sirens were sounded, forcing the organisers for a major evacuation after fears of aerial attacks from Pakistan.

The RCB last played in Dharamsala during the 2024 edition when they defeated Punjab Kings by 60 runs as Virat Kohli hammered 92. MI played their last match at the venue in 2013, and Punjab recorded a 50-run win.

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Meanwhile, PCA will host an ODI match involving the men’s national team in Mullanpur. On October 3, India will host West Indies at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA International Stadium.

Prior to hosting its first ODI, the stadium will also host its maiden Test match with the Indian team scheduled to play against Afghanistan from June 6 to 9. The venue, which was expected to host some matches of the ICC Women’s World Cup and ICC T20 World Cup but failed, had hosted its first ever international match on September 14 — the ODI between India and Australia women’s team. In December, the stadium made its T20I debut by hosting the India and South Africa clash. The home ground of the Punjab Kings, the stadium will host four matches this season involving Gujarat Kings on March 31, Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11, Lucknow Super Giants on April 19 and Rajasthan Royals on April 28.

“This match will take the PCA to new heights. We have previously successfully hosted women’s ODI matches, and we have also organised T20I matches. The BCCI has allotted a Test to Punjab to be hosted in June, and in October, we will also host our first ODI,” said Amarjit Mehta, PCA president.