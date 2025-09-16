DT
Mandhana reclaims No.1 spot in ICC ODI ranking for women batters after half-ton vs Australia

Mandhana reclaims No.1 spot in ICC ODI ranking for women batters after half-ton vs Australia

Mandhana first held the No.1 ODI batter ranking in 2019 and has now had two stints in the top position in 2025
PTI
Dubai, Updated At : 02:35 PM Sep 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
India's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, in New Chandigarh, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Star Indian top-order batter Smriti Mandhana reclaimed her No.1 spot in the latest ICC ODI ranking for women batters released on Tuesday, following her half-century in a losing cause against Australia.

Mandhana struck a 63-ball 58 in the opening game of the three-match series in Mullanpur but her effort went in vain as Australia overhauled the target with ease to go 1-0 up.

The No.1 spot will boost Mandhana’s confidence going into the Women’s Cricket World Cup, which starts on September 30.

The half-century was enough for Mandhana to gain seven rating points and move four points ahead of England stalwart Nat Sciver-Brunt, who dropped to second spot.

Mandhana has 735 rating points to Sciver-Brunt’s 731.

Mandhana first held the No.1 ODI batter ranking in 2019 and has now had two stints in the top position in 2025.

India opener Pratika Rawal, who scored 64, jumped four spots to 42nd, while top-order batter Harleen Deol is now placed 43rd after a well-made 54 against Australia.

For Australia, left-handed stalwart Beth Mooney rose three spots to fifth following her unbeaten 77, while Annabel Sutherland (up four places) and Phoebe Litchfield (up 13 rungs) shared the 25th place following half-centuries in the match their team won by eight wickets.

Pacer Kim Garth and spinner Alana King are up one spot each to be fourth and fifth in the ODI bowling ranking, their highest ever.

India spinner Sneh Rana, who took a wicket in the first ODI, improved five rungs to move to 13th, with England spinner Sophie Ecclestone maintaining her place as the No.1-ranked bowler.

