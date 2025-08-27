DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / Michael Clarke, Australian cricket legend, diagnosed with skin cancer

Michael Clarke, Australian cricket legend, diagnosed with skin cancer

The former Australia captain urges fans to stay proactive about regular checkups
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:23 PM Aug 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo: Instagram/michaelclarkeofficial
Advertisement

Australian cricket great Michael Clarke has revealed he has been diagnosed with skin cancer. He took to social media to share his health update while urging fans to stay proactive about regular checkups.

Advertisement

In a post on Instagram, the former Australia captain wrote: “Skin cancer is real! Especially in Australia. Another one cut out of my nose today. A friendly reminder to get your skin checked. Prevention is better than cure but in my case, regular check ups and early detection is key. So grateful that @drbishsoliman_ got it early.”

Advertisement

According to reports, skin cancer occurs when abnormal skin cells grow uncontrollably, most often as a result of prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun or tanning beds. It is the most common type of cancer worldwide, and early detection and prompt treatment are essential for the best outcomes.

Clarke, celebrated for his elegance at the crease and sharp cricketing mind, made his international debut against England in an ODI in 2003, followed by his Test debut against India in 2004.

Advertisement

Before retiring in 2015, Clarke represented Australia in 115 Tests, 245 ODIs, and 34 T20Is. He captained the national side in 74 Tests—winning 47—and 139 ODIs, leaving a lasting legacy in Australian cricket.

Under his leadership, Australia reclaimed the Ashes 5-0 in 2013–14 and lifted the World Cup in 2015.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts