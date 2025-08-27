Michael Clarke, Australian cricket legend, diagnosed with skin cancer

Australian cricket great Michael Clarke has revealed he has been diagnosed with skin cancer. He took to social media to share his health update while urging fans to stay proactive about regular checkups.

In a post on Instagram, the former Australia captain wrote: “Skin cancer is real! Especially in Australia. Another one cut out of my nose today. A friendly reminder to get your skin checked. Prevention is better than cure but in my case, regular check ups and early detection is key. So grateful that @drbishsoliman_ got it early.”

According to reports, skin cancer occurs when abnormal skin cells grow uncontrollably, most often as a result of prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun or tanning beds. It is the most common type of cancer worldwide, and early detection and prompt treatment are essential for the best outcomes.

Clarke, celebrated for his elegance at the crease and sharp cricketing mind, made his international debut against England in an ODI in 2003, followed by his Test debut against India in 2004.

Before retiring in 2015, Clarke represented Australia in 115 Tests, 245 ODIs, and 34 T20Is. He captained the national side in 74 Tests—winning 47—and 139 ODIs, leaving a lasting legacy in Australian cricket.

Under his leadership, Australia reclaimed the Ashes 5-0 in 2013–14 and lifted the World Cup in 2015.