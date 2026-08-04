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Home / Cricket / Mike Smith takes over as Pakistan's all-format batting coach

Mike Smith takes over as Pakistan's all-format batting coach

Smith is a Level-4 coach and has worked extensively with different franchises in the Pakistan Super League prior to his new assignment

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PTI
Lahore, Updated At : 04:49 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Representative image. Reuters file.
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Former South African first-class cricketer Mike Smith has been appointed as the Pakistan team’s all-format batting coach on a two-year contract, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Tuesday.

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Smith will join the Pakistan team in England ahead of the three-match Test series.

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Smith is a Level-4 coach and has worked extensively with different franchises in the Pakistan Super League prior to his new assignment.

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In PSL 2026, he worked as the batting coach of the Multan Sultans.

National selector and former Test batter, Asad Shafiq has been filling in as the interim batting coach of the national team since their last two tours to Bangladesh and West Indies after the PCB released Hanif Malik after the T20 World Cup.

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Pakistan has had a number of foreign coaches in the past and in some cases, including that of Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillispie, Steve Rixon and Dav Whatmore, their contracts were ended prematurely or they resigned after problems with the PCB.

Batting has remained a problem for Pakistan particularly in Test cricket where they have crumbled often in the last couple of seasons.

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