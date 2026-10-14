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Home / Cricket / Shikhar Dhawan threatens legal action after being included in tournament without consent

Shikhar Dhawan threatens legal action after being included in tournament without consent

Dhawan says his team would take appropriate legal action to address the matter

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ANI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:52 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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In an X post on Tuesday, Dhawan alleged that the organisers had used his name without his knowledge or permission. Image credit/ANI
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Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday said that the organisers of the World T20 Continent Cup had used his name as a participant without his permission, adding that his team would take appropriate legal steps to address the matter.

In an X post on Tuesday, Dhawan alleged that the organisers had used his name without his knowledge or permission and said his team would take legal action, urging the media and fans not to rely on “unauthorised announcements.”

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“I have come across my name as a participant in the World T20 Continent Cup. My name has been used by the organisers without my knowledge or permission, and my team will be taking the appropriate legal steps to address this. I request the media and my fans to not report or rely on any unauthorised announcements. Thank you for your continued love and support,” Dhawan said.

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Dhawan represented India across all formats, but ODI was his forte.

In 167 ODI appearances, the southpaw produced some extraordinary performances and racked up 6,793 runs at an average of 44.1, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties. In the longest format of cricket, Dhawan garnered 2,315 runs in 34 matches at an average of 40.6.

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His Test career was laced with seven tons and five half-centuries. In the T20I format, Dhawan made 68 appearances and scored 1,759 runs at an average of 27.9, including 11 fifties.

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