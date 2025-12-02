DT
Home / Cricket / New Zealand is 17-1 at lunch after rain on the 1st day of the 1st test against the West Indies

West Indies chose to bowl first in overcast conditions and on a greenish pitch at Hagley Oval

article_Author
AP
Christchurch, Updated At : 09:36 AM Dec 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Kane Williamson was 13 not out in his first test this year and Tom Latham had faced 31 balls for 1 run. File Photo
West Indies claimed the wicket of New Zealand opener Devon Conway in a rain-affected first session on Tuesday on the first day of the first test.

Only 10.3 overs were bowled before lunch after a lengthy rain break. New Zealand was 17-1 when the rain returned and lunch was taken. Kane Williamson was 13 not out in his first test this year and Tom Latham had faced 31 balls for 1 run.

Conway was out to the third ball of the match, caught by Justin Greaves at second slip from the bowling of Kemar Roach who returned to the West Indies team aged 37. Conway took a half step towards a full ball on off stump which moved away and caught the outside edge.

West Indies captain Roston Chase won the toss and chose to bowl first in overcast conditions and on a greenish pitch at Hagley Oval. Roach and Jayden Seales both found movement when the ball was pitched up.

The West Indies attack also includes Ojay Shield, named to make his test debut aged 29.

This test is the first between New Zealand and the West Indies since 2020 and part of a rare three-test series for both countries.

New Zealand is the only test-playing nation yet to start its campaign in the new World Test Championship. cycle. New Zealand’s only other test series in 2025 was against Zimbabwe in August, a 2-0 series win.

Williamson, who missed the Zimbabwe series while playing in England, is playing his first test since December 2024, the longest break from test cricket in his career.

