DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / Not your normal cup of tea! India flips menu for Guwahati Test

Not your normal cup of tea! India flips menu for Guwahati Test

The decision was driven by the early start and fast fading light in north-east India

article_Author
Reuters
Updated At : 08:16 PM Nov 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Devajit Saikia. File
Advertisement

Cricket’s traditional meal schedule is getting flipped on its head in Guwahati, where the India and South Africa players will have tea after the first session of the second Test, followed by lunch due to the early sunrise and sunset.

Advertisement

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) has taken the unusual step of reversing the normal refreshment order for the second Test starting on November 22, which will be Guwahati’s first-ever Test match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Advertisement

The decision was driven by the early start and fast fading light in north-east India.

Advertisement

“It is a practical decision,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who hails from Guwahati, told cricket website ESPNcricinfo.

“In winters, sunrise and sunset are very early here in north-east India. By 4 pm the (day)light recedes and you can’t play much after. Because of that, we have decided to start early, so play will start at 9 am.” Reuters has contacted the BCCI for comment.

Advertisement

The match will begin half an hour earlier than usual for red-ball Tests in India.

The first Test in Kolkata from November 14-18 begins at 9.30 am local time, but the revised schedule for the second test will have the toss at 8.30 am before a 9am start.

The first session will be played until 11 am when players have a 20-minute tea break. Lunch will be taken between 1.20 and 2pm, with the final session wrapping up by 4pm.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts