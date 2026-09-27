ODI cricket: Virat Kohli completes 15,000 runs, only 2nd batter after Tendulkar to achieve feat

Batting maestro Virat Kohli on Sunday completed 15,000 runs in One-Day International cricket, becoming only the second batter in history after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to achieve the feat.

Kohli reached the landmark during the opening ODI between India and the West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium. He brought up his 15,000 runs with a majestic pull shot for a four off Alzarri Joseph towards midwicket, and celebrated with his arms aloft in air to acknowledge the crowd.

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Kohli has been the second highest run-scorer in the ODI format ever since he went past former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara in October 2025, who scored 14,243 runs in 50-overs cricket and remains the third highest-ever scorer.

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At the fourth spot in the list is former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who made 13,704 runs in 375 ODIs, followed by former Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya at the fifth position with 13,430 runs in 448 matches.

Kohli also completed his 80th half-century off only 40 balls in the format during India's pursuit of 296 against the Caribbean side on Sunday.

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With 54 centuries, Kohli also holds the record of most tons in the format. He scored his 50th hundred against New Zealand in the semifinal of the 2023 ODI World Cup in Mumbai.