DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / Oz series important test ahead of World Cup: India coach

Oz series important test ahead of World Cup: India coach

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 05:55 AM Sep 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur with coach Amol Muzumdar during a training session on Friday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
Advertisement

After its series win against England, the Indian women’s cricket team is considering the upcoming three-match ODI rubber against Australia as the perfect test before the World Cup.

Advertisement

The series will start from September 14, with Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium hosting the first two matches. While talking to the media, India head coach Amol Muzumdar said that the home side will be aiming for a series win to boost their confidence before the marquee event, starting on September 30.

“This is a very important series for us, and we are looking forward to playing against one of the top teams in the world,” said Muzumdar. “We have to make a huge collective effort to be on the right side of the result. Specially, considering a big tournament ahead. Australia have been a dominant force for so many years but we focus on our preparation and how we are going to execute our plan.”

Advertisement

Muzumdar also praised the team’s results in England, where India won the ODI series 2-1 and the T20Is with a 3-2 verdict. “We had a lovely tour of England and we had positive results which we wanted. It was a fantastic 40-day tour. We gelled really well. It was a great team effort. Smriti (Mandhana) got a ton in Trent Bridge and Harman (Harmanpreet Kaur) got a hundred in Durham,” he said.

The second game of the Australia series will be played on September 17 before the teams move to New Delhi for the September 20 finale. “There’s always going to be pressure playing international cricket and the players are now used to it. We played a lot of home series and we are used to the expectations of the crowd,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts