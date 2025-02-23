Pak can still make comeback: Wahab

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz is confident that the national team will avoid the mistakes that cost them the match against New Zealand ahead of their crucial clash with India on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the now-retired pace bowler backed Pakistan, led by Mohammad Rizwan, to bounce back in the ICC Champions Trophy tournament. A loss against India will all but rule out host Pakistan from qualifying for the semi finals.

“Being cautious (in the last match) was good, but one has to play to the situation. With two new balls swinging, losing wickets is a possibility, but the key is to build an innings. You need a good start in the first ten overs and then the middle order can take it forward from there. They missed a trick in the last match but I do not think they will repeat it in the match against India,” said Wahab Riaz, speaking ahead of the high-stakes match.

Riaz did dwell on the fact that injuries and lack of consistency has been an issue for the team.

“…We have not been very consistent (with his format) and we have not played many ODIs recently. We have played more T20s. Injuries are a reality, Fakhar Zaman was ill before and he got a side strain in the first match. Saim Ayub got ruled out before the tournament due to an injury. It does affect the team combination but they have included Imad ul Haq and Kamran Ghulam we will have to see how the team management uses them,” he added.

While Wahab did not pick India as favourites on Sunday stating that his team can still make a comeback, former India international and now commentator Sanjay Manjrekar picked India as the overwhelming favourites.

“I was not impressed with them in their last game. Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf did not do much and without Fakhar Zaman it will be difficult. While India had a good game and they are coming into this tournament with a series win over England so Pakistan has to raise their game significantly to have a chance,” Manjrekar said.

When asked specifically where the game will be won, Manjrekar said it would be difficult to perform against India as Pakistan teams know they are an inferior team.