Pakistan a soft target, show aggression to stronger teams, Manjrekar tells U-19 team

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has questioned the celebrations of the Indian U-19 team following its dramatic one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, saying the players should "pick guys of own size" if they wanted to display aggression on the field.

India clinched the title in a last-ball thriller, chasing down Pakistan's 337 for nine with one wicket in hand. The celebrations that followed the victory, however, drew a pointed response from Manjrekar on social media.

Taking to X, Manjrekar described Pakistan as a "soft and easy target" and suggested India should direct its aggression towards teams such as Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and England.

"Indian cricket should now pick guys of their own size if they want to show 'aggression' on the field. Pak is now a soft & easy target. I suggest Aus, SA, NZ & Eng…" Manjrekar posted.

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India's victory was built on a remarkable lower-order fightback after the team slumped to 252 for eight in the 42nd over while chasing 338.

Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulva revived the chase with a 57-run stand for the ninth wicket. Manal made 47 off 32 balls before departing with India needing 36 runs from the final wicket. Mohit then found support from No. 11 C Venkata, who remained unbeaten on 11 off eight balls.

Mohit sealed the win by smashing leg-spinner Ahmed Hussain wide of long-off for a boundary.