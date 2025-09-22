DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / ‘Pakistan can defeat India in cricket only if…’, Imran Khan suggests

‘Pakistan can defeat India in cricket only if…’, Imran Khan suggests

Khan's sarcastic comments come after India comfortably defeats Pakistan in 2 matches in the ongoing Asia Cup
article_Author
PTI
Lahore, Updated At : 09:20 PM Sep 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Pakistan's Haris Rauf celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Suryakumar Yadav. REUTERS
Advertisement

Taking a jibe at Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, jailed former cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan has said that he, along with Army chief Asim Munir, should bat as openers if they want to win a cricket match against India.

Advertisement

Khan's sarcastic comments came after India comfortably defeated Pakistan in two matches in the ongoing Asia Cup.

The former prime minister's sister, Aleema Khan, while talking to reporters on Monday, said Imran suggested that the only way to win a cricket match against India was if Army chief Gen Munir and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Naqvi bat as openers while umpires should be former chief justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Advertisement

The third umpire should be Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar, she added.

Aleema said she had told her brother about the back-to-back defeats of the Pakistan cricket team at the hands of India.

Advertisement

Khan, who led Pakistan to their first and only victory in the ODI World Cup in 1992, blames Naqvi for destroying Pakistani cricket with his “incompetence” and “nepotism”.

The 72-year-old has also long been accusing Gen Munir of stealing the mandate of his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in the February 2024 general election with the help of then CJP Isa and chief election commissioner Raja.

The PTI founder has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts