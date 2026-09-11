DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Cricket / Pakistan cricket's downfall started when Imran Khan messed with domestic structure

Pakistan cricket's downfall started when Imran Khan messed with domestic structure

Haroon, who was part of the task force set up to study the domestic structure revealed how his former Pakistan captain had insisted on changing Pakistan’s first class structure to just 5-6 teams

article_Author
PTI
Karachi, Updated At : 06:43 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former chief selector of PCB and Pakistan cricket team head coach Haroon Rasheed. Image credit/LinkedIn @Haroon Rashid
Advertisement

Former chief selector and head coach Haroon Rasheed believes the downfall of Pakistan cricket started the moment former Prime Minister Imran Khan changed the domestic structure.

Haroon, who was part of the task force set up to study the domestic structure when Imran was the Prime Minister, revealed how his former Pakistan captain had insisted on changing Pakistan’s first class structure to just five-six teams.

Advertisement

“I was part of the cricket board and task force and I remember when we met with Imran we submitted a hybrid domestic cricket model. But he rejected it outright,” Haroon said on a podcast on the ‘Smash It’ sports channel.

Advertisement

Imran was the Prime Minister from 2018 after his party the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won the general elections but he was voted out of power in 2022 and is now in Adiala Jail facing various charges related to his term.

The celebrated Pakistan captain, who won the 1992 World Cup for his country, had ordered a revamp of the domestic structure reducing first class cricket from 10-16 teams to just five teams on the lines of the Australian structure.

Advertisement

Many cricket critics and analysts believe the move backfired for Pakistan cricket.

Haroon recalled that being the Prime Minister, Imran was very busy with his other responsibilities.

“How much time do you think a Prime Minister can give? We were ordered to submit a revised domestic cricket plan and we did that and it was a hybrid one,” Haroon said.

Haroon worked in the PCB after his retirement until 2020 in various influential positions including chief selector, selector, head coach, head of high performance and development and manager.

“I remember we told Imran that the hybrid model was best for our cricket as while we had reduced teams to eight but we had kept the participation of departmental teams in domestic cricket.

“But Imran in his short meeting with us rejected the hybrid model and said he didn’t want eight but a maximum five to six teams in the domestic structure. We told him it would be better to gradually switch to a new domestic structure but eventually you have to listen to the Prime Minister,” Haroon recalled.

“He might have meant well but it didn’t work out for Pakistan cricket.” He said the task force was then told by the then board chairman Ehsan Mani to do as Imran wanted.

“We changed the domestic structure making it provincial cricket and leaving out departments but I personally feel it was a wrong decision and it led to a downslide in our cricket standards,” Haroon feels.

Haroon said India’s meteoric rise in world cricket was rooted in their domestic cricket.

“People talk about the IPL but forget that in India they still have the Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vijay Hazara trophy and their state level associations are independent and have their own regular domestic events at club level.

“In Pakistan now all powers are with the PCB which needs to decentralise power and give more independence to regional associations and departments as was the case in the past.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts