Pakistan team withdraws from legends championship after its board refuses NOC

Pakistan Champions on Monday withdrew from the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) Season 3 after the PCB refused to grant the required No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to their players.

The team had been in discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board over its participation in the tournament after owner Kamil Khan requested the board to reconsider its decision, but the standoff remained unresolved.

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"Pakistan Champions regret to confirm that the team will not be able to participate in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL), following the Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to uphold its refusal to issue the required NOC," the team said in a statement on Monday.

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"We respect PCB's authority and its decision, while naturally being disappointed that our players will not have the opportunity to represent Pakistan Champions at this global gathering of cricketing legends. We sincerely thank our players, supporters and fans for their patience, understanding and continued support," it added.

The withdrawal follows a dispute between the PCB and WCL organisers stemming from last year's edition, when India Champions declined to play their scheduled matches against Pakistan Champions amid political tensions.

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The PCB had subsequently criticised the tournament organisers and imposed restrictions on the participation of its players in the league.

According to reports, the PCB agreed to issue NOCs subject to certain conditions, including a written apology from the Indian players over their refusal to play Pakistan last year and an assurance regarding handshakes between the two teams.

The WCL organisers reportedly accepted some of the PCB's conditions but rejected the demands relating to an apology and handshakes, leading to Pakistan Champions' withdrawal.

The development means the scheduled India-Pakistan match on October 10 will not take place.

Pakistan Champions were runners-up in the previous two editions of the WCL. They lost to India Champions in the final of the inaugural 2024 edition and went down to South Africa Champions in the 2025 final.

The WCL also confirmed Pakistan Champions' withdrawal in a statement on Monday, saying the tournament would continue with six teams.

"Official Update: Pakistan Champions will not be participating in WCL Season 3 due to unforeseen circumstances. WCL Season 3 continues with six teams. The game is still on. The legends continue," the statement read.