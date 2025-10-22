DT
Home / Cricket / Pakistan women face criticism after World Cup flop show

Pakistan women face criticism after World Cup flop show

Currently at the bottom of the points table, the team has lost to Bangladesh, India, Australia, and South Africa 

PTI
Lahore, Updated At : 01:52 PM Oct 22, 2025 IST
ICC Women's World Cup - England v Pakistan - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka - October 15, 2025 Pakistan's Fatima Sana with teammates
The Pakistan women’s cricket team has come under criticism after a dismal World Cup campaign, culminating in a 150-run defeat to South Africa in Colombo on Tuesday.

Currently at the bottom of the points table, the team has lost to Bangladesh, India, Australia, and South Africa, with rain affecting matches against England and New Zealand.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has reportedly asked his advisory panel to review the team’s poor showing, with reports suggesting management changes could follow.

Former captain Javeria Khan criticised the batting unit, saying the players lacked the power and skill of other teams, while former pacer Kabir Khan called for a stronger domestic structure to develop new talent.

“The batters didn’t get going but the bowlers had even Australia, India and England in difficult situations but couldn’t finish the job. I think the opening match defeat to Bangladesh rattled the confidence of the players,” said Javeria.

Calling for a robust and vibrant domestic calendar for women’s cricket in Pakistan, Kabir, a former coach of the team, said: “We are not finding new talent the way other teams do since they have better domestic set-ups and we need to start at junior level because girls in Pakistan do want to play professional cricket.”

A social media user highlighted the disparity in attention between men’s and women’s cricket.

A user on X noted that when the Pakistan men’s team perform badly they are not spared by anyone and players and officials face the brunt but sadly no one takes women’s cricket as seriously despite the investment made by the board.

The PCB women’s wing is headed by former deputy commissioner of Lahore Rafia Haider, a bureaucrat with no prior experience in cricket.

