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Home / Cricket / Pant, Gill in top 10 of ICC Test batters rankings

Pant, Gill in top 10 of ICC Test batters rankings

The Test batters chart is being headed by England's Harry Brook and Joe Root

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PTI
Dubai, Updated At : 04:10 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is static at fifth spot in ICC Test bowlers rankings. File
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Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and captain Shubman Gill are the only Indians in the top 10 of the latest ICC Test batting rankings, occupying eighth and 10th positions respectively.

Both Pant (713 rating points) and Gill (697) have dropped a rung in the list.

Another Indian Yashasvi Jaiswal finds himself in the 13th spot.

The Test batters chart is being headed by England's Harry Brook and Joe Root, followed by Auatralia's Travis Head, South Africa's Temba Bavuma and Steve Smith.

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Afghanistan captain Rahmat Shah has created history by becoming the first player from his country to enter the top 10 in any category of the ICC Test Player Rankings.

Rahmat climbed six spots to career-best seventh on the rankings for Test batters following his innings of 173 in the opening match of Afghanistan's two-game series against Zimbabwe in Sharjah.

It was the fifth Test century of Rahmat's career and his second this year, lifting the 33-year-old above India captain Shubman Gill, South Africa opener Aiden Markram and Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis into the top 10 for the first time.

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It also capped off a good fortnight for Afghanistan, who earlier this month achieved their highest-ever spot on the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings when they rose to sixth on the back of a tri-series triumph over Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is static at fifth spot in ICC Test bowlers rankings, which is being headed by Mitchell Starc of Australia. South Africa's Marco Jansen, New Zealand's Matt Henry and England's Ollie Robinson complete the top five.

In the Test all-rounders' rankings, India's Ravindra Jadeja continues to occupy the second position behind Jansen. Washington Sundar is the other Indian in top-10 at the seventh spot.

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The latest ODI rankings have also seen movement following the first two matches of the India-New Zealand series, with three Indian bowlers making gains less than a year before the Men's World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel rose 23 spots to 21st overall in ODI bowlers' list on the back of his spell of 2/28 in the second match of the series in Wellington, while left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh gained 11 slots to move to 31st following a four-wicket haul in the series opener in Auckland.

India pacer Gurnoor Brar is the leading wicket-taker of the series so far with seven scalps and the right-armer rose from outside the top 100 to 48th on the list for ODI bowlers.

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