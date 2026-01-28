Patiala’s Malhotra proving he is future of Indian cricket

As Vihaan Malhotra walked out to bat during the India-Zimbabwe match of the U19 World Cup in Bulawayo, back home in Patiala, his mother started to pray. As always, she could not watch her son play. His father, on his way back from Chandigarh, parked his car by the roadside and watched his young son score a brilliant century.

Vihaan smashed 109 off 107 balls, with seven boundaries, and earned his second Player of the Match award in the tournament. In India’s clash against Bangladesh earlier in the tournament, Vihaan, who is also a capable off-spinner, had produced a stunning performance with the ball.

Earlier, Vihaan was the highest run-scorer in India’s recent U19 tour of England. Malhotra compiled 520 runs as India defeated England 3-2 in the five-match Youth ODI series, while both the Youth Tests were drawn.

The 18-year-old southpaw, who has been consistently scoring runs for Punjab in the domestic circuit, recently bagged a contract of Rs 30 lakh with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

“I want to be among the best in India and be part of the Indian team. It will take sheer hard work, but I am willing to put all my energy and efforts into it,” Vihaan had said just before leaving for the World Cup.

Vihaan’s father Manoj Malhotra, who is an engineer with the Punjab soil conservation department, said: “Vihaan started playing at the age of six and when we were informed by his coach about his capabilities as a cricketer, we decided to support him fully.”

Renowned coach Sunil Saggi said: “His performance in the World Cup and the recent India-England U-19 series has once again proved that he is the future of Indian cricket. He is a promising cricketer and another emerging star from Punjab. His mental strength in pressure situations and technically sound batting is something that is rare to find.”