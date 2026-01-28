DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / Patiala’s Malhotra proving he is future of Indian cricket

Patiala’s Malhotra proving he is future of Indian cricket

article_Author
Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:28 AM Jan 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vihaan Malhotra scored an unbeaten 109 off 107 balls, with 7 fours. ICC
Advertisement

As Vihaan Malhotra walked out to bat during the India-Zimbabwe match of the U19 World Cup in Bulawayo, back home in Patiala, his mother started to pray. As always, she could not watch her son play. His father, on his way back from Chandigarh, parked his car by the roadside and watched his young son score a brilliant century.

Advertisement

Vihaan smashed 109 off 107 balls, with seven boundaries, and earned his second Player of the Match award in the tournament. In India’s clash against Bangladesh earlier in the tournament, Vihaan, who is also a capable off-spinner, had produced a stunning performance with the ball.

Advertisement

Earlier, Vihaan was the highest run-scorer in India’s recent U19 tour of England. Malhotra compiled 520 runs as India defeated England 3-2 in the five-match Youth ODI series, while both the Youth Tests were drawn.

Advertisement

The 18-year-old southpaw, who has been consistently scoring runs for Punjab in the domestic circuit, recently bagged a contract of Rs 30 lakh with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

“I want to be among the best in India and be part of the Indian team. It will take sheer hard work, but I am willing to put all my energy and efforts into it,” Vihaan had said just before leaving for the World Cup.

Advertisement

Vihaan’s father Manoj Malhotra, who is an engineer with the Punjab soil conservation department, said: “Vihaan started playing at the age of six and when we were informed by his coach about his capabilities as a cricketer, we decided to support him fully.”

Renowned coach Sunil Saggi said: “His performance in the World Cup and the recent India-England U-19 series has once again proved that he is the future of Indian cricket. He is a promising cricketer and another emerging star from Punjab. His mental strength in pressure situations and technically sound batting is something that is rare to find.”

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts