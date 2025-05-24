DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Cricket / Patidar, Cummins fined Rs 24 lakh, Rs 12 lakh respectively for slow over-rate  

Patidar, Cummins fined Rs 24 lakh, Rs 12 lakh respectively for slow over-rate  

While Cummins was fined Rs 12 lakh as it was his team’s first offence of the season under IPL’s Code of Conduct, Patidar was docked Rs 24 lakh as a member of playing XI of second-time offender RCB
article_Author
PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 11:56 AM May 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI Photo
Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins have been fined for their respective teams’ slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League match here.

Advertisement

While Cummins was fined Rs 12 lakh as it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct, Patidar was docked Rs 24 lakh as a member of the playing XI of the second-time offender RCB.

“As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Patidar was fined Rs 24 lakhs,” said the IPL in a statement.

Advertisement

“The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.” The IPL statement also added: “As it was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Cummins was fined Rs 12 Lakh.”

Already assured of a playoff berth, RCB suffered a 42-run loss against SRH in their penultimate league game.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper