A senior member of the Pakistan Cricket Board selection committee has questioned the severity of Imam-ul-Haq's calf injury and called for an inquiry into the treatment protocols after the opener didn't bat during Pakistan's 194-run loss against England in the second cricket Test at Lord's last Sunday.

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"An inquiry will be conducted into this matter," Aaqib Javed, part of a four-member national selection panel, told Pakistan's told private news channel Geo TV during an interview aired on Tuesday night.

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"How is it possible that you failed to come out to bat in both innings after pulling up a muscle?" Javed said.

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"Injuries do occur and we have seen instances in the past where players -- even with casts -- have gone out and made an effort. This situation is different. It is a matter of great concern, and action will be taken regarding it."

Former chief selector Mohammad Wasim was among others who expressed concern in the Pakistan media. Imam sustained the injury in the field on the first day at Lord's and didn't play in the rest of the match.

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However, after Wasim's criticism, Imam appeared in the outfield before play on the fourth day on Sunday but was visibly limping as he shadow-batted and had his left calf heavily strapped.

Imam was among seven players recalled from England by the PCB along with bowling coach Umar Gul and head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed after Pakistan's two defeats at Headingley and Lord's.

White-ball head coach Mike Hesson and bowling coach Ashley Noffke will take charge of the team for the final Test, starting at Birmingham on September 9. Pakistan selectors have chosen five uncapped players and two others openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal -- with just a combined experience of 10 tests.

There's been reports of serious differences between the team management and Javed regarding the playing XI for the Lord's Test, prompting changes midway through the tour.

Javed wanted the head coach and captain Babar Azam to include a fast bowling allrounder, pace bowler Ubaid Shah and wicketkeeper-batter Ghazi Ghori - at the expense of Mohammad Rizwan - for the Lord's Test, but the tour management just dropped Salman Ali Agha, who led the team in the first Test in Babar's injury-enforced absence.

"We can't just keep waiting," Javed said. "I had actually spoken to both the captain and the coach after the first Test, suggesting they include Ubaid, who bowls at 140 kph. Agha was rightly rested, Ghazi Ghori was available on the tour and should have played instead of Rizwan."