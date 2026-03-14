PCB set to take legal action against Muzarabani for breach of contract

PCB is set to take legal action against Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani for signing a contract with IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, while pulling out of his deal with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

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A reliable source in the board said on Saturday that the legal department had been instructed to file a case against the Zimbabwean, who has now inked a contract with the Knight Riders, replacing Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman who was dropped by the franchise as per BCCI’s directions.

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“Since IPL and PSL are now clashing after being held in the same window since last year we want to give a clear message to players that once they commit to playing in PSL they can’t just go and breach their contract and sign a new one with any franchise in the IPL,” he said.

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The Islamabad United roped in Muzarabani as replacement for West Indian fast bowler Shamar Joseph.

Last year, South Africa’s Corbin Bosch had an initial deal with Peshawar Zalmi in PSL but later he joined Mumbai Indians as an injury replacement.

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Bosch was banned from PSL for one season and later he apologised to PCB, which sought legal action against him and damages.

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis and Australia’s Mitchel Owen had also played a few games in PSL for Peshawar Zalmi and after PSL was suspended for a few days due to the conflict between Pakistan and India last May they joined IPL.