People are crazy for cricketers, RCB celebration should have been planned better: BCCI secy     

People are crazy for cricketers, RCB celebration should have been planned better: BCCI secy     

The celebratory mood in Bengaluru turns sombre a day after RCB end their 18-year wait for an IPL title
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:20 PM Jun 04, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
People gather to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first Indian Premier League (IPL) title win, outside a cricket stadium in Bengaluru, June 4, 2025. REUTERS
The stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium that led to death of at least four fans is "unfortunate" and RCB's IPL-winning celebrations should have been planned better, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI on Wednesday.

The celebratory mood in the city turned sombre a day after RCB ended their 18-year wait for an IPL title. Lakhs of fans gathered outside the stadium, which the police could not control, leading to utter chaos.

"It is very unfortunate. This is a negative side of popularity. People are crazy for their cricketers. The organisers should have planned it better. My deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. I wish early recovery of the injured," said Saikia.

"When one organises a victory celebration of this magnitude, proper precautions, safety and security measures need to be taken. There have been some lapses somewhere.

"After such a glorious ending to the IPL, this has been an anti-climax. There have been IPL celebrations in the past as well, like in Kolkata last year when KKR won but nothing happened there."

Saikia also cited the examples of the celebrations in Mumbai following India's T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados.

"Same was the case when we won the T20 World Cup. There was a sea of humanity in Mumbai but nothing happened. Police and local authorities worked in tandem to ensure smooth conduct. I hope nothing more untoward happens.

"Even yesterday in Ahmedabad, during the IPL final, there were 120,000 people at the stadium but BCCI has a dedicated team which has done elaborate planning in coordination with local district administration and law-enforcing authorities to ensure safety and security of the spectators," Saikia added.

