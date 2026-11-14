PM Modi, Ganguly, Sehwag laud Indian team for gritty U19 Asia Cup title win over Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly and opener Virender Sehwag joined a long list of politicians and players in congratulating the India U19 side for its thrilling one-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in Al Amerat on Saturday.

India edged out Pakistan by one-wicket in the big chase of 338 as Mohit Ulva smashed a last-ball boundary to seal the match and a record extending ninth title.

“Outstanding day for Indian cricket! Immensely proud of our young cricketers for today’s impressive performance and for winning the Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2026. Their success will inspire several youngsters. Best wishes to the team for their endeavours ahead,” PM Modi wrote on his official ‘X’ handle.

Sehwag, whose son Aaryavir scored a 58 in the final, lauded a gritty team effort.

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“What a match! What a finish! To beat Pakistan in an U19 Asia Cup final chasing 338 takes some serious character.

“Lakshya’s 80, Aaryavir’s 58, and then Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulva’s Jalwa when we needed a miracle. What an unbelievable victory. Proud of these young Champions,” Sehwag posted on his social media account.

Aaryavir was adjudged player of the tournament, and Ganguly, who once captained Sehwag senior, praised the young batter for his consistency.

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“Well done India under19 .. superb performance .. young Sehwag .. what a tournament he had.. every other member of the team as well .. Veeru must be very proud,” he said.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said: “What a win by our u19 boys vs Pakistan. Showed the real fighting character. Brilliant to see.” Former wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik said the victory proved that Indian cricket is in safe hands.

“Amazing win for these young bunch of boys in the Asia Cup. Well played Team India yet again. The mettle and the courage to win a game from that position in the finals says a lot about them and the determination and the fighting spirit and our sporting culture.

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“Indian Cricket is in safe hands and we seem to thrive under pressure,” he said.