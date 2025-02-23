DT
Home / Cricket / PM Modi speaks about ‘thrill of a century’ in cricket and science

Narendra Modi refers to Champions Trophy in the 119th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:40 PM Feb 23, 2025 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, BJP national president and Union Minister JP Nadda, party Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva and MP Bansuri Swaraj listen to the 119th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', in New Delhi on Sunday. Phot: ANI Photo/Ritik Jain)
Ahead of India vs Pakistan match on Sunday afternoon, PM Modi Narendra Modi also referred to Champions Trophy in the 119th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Cricket fever is on a high in two countries as archrivals India and Pakistan lock horns in a much-anticipated game in Dubai today.

India will take on hosts Pakistan in Dubai as the ‘Men In Blue’ refused to visit Pakistan due to the ongoing tension between the two countries.

PM Modi, however, chose to talk about India's advancement in the space technology and pioneering role of ISRO.

Without naming India or Pakistan, he said, “The Champions Trophy is going on these days and there is an atmosphere of cricket everywhere. We all know the thrill of a century in cricket. But today, I am not going to talk about cricket with you all. Rather I will talk about the wonderful century that India has made in space. Last month, the country was a witness to ISRO’s 100th rocket launch. This is not just a number but it rather shows our resolve to achieve ever-new heights in space science.”

