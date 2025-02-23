PM Modi speaks about ‘thrill of a century’ in cricket and science

Ahead of India vs Pakistan match on Sunday afternoon, PM Modi Narendra Modi also referred to Champions Trophy in the 119th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Cricket fever is on a high in two countries as archrivals India and Pakistan lock horns in a much-anticipated game in Dubai today.

India will take on hosts Pakistan in Dubai as the ‘Men In Blue’ refused to visit Pakistan due to the ongoing tension between the two countries.

PM Modi, however, chose to talk about India's advancement in the space technology and pioneering role of ISRO.

Without naming India or Pakistan, he said, “The Champions Trophy is going on these days and there is an atmosphere of cricket everywhere. We all know the thrill of a century in cricket. But today, I am not going to talk about cricket with you all. Rather I will talk about the wonderful century that India has made in space. Last month, the country was a witness to ISRO’s 100th rocket launch. This is not just a number but it rather shows our resolve to achieve ever-new heights in space science.”