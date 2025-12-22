PM Shahbaz Sharif to host reception for victorious Pakistan under-19 team

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will host a reception for the Under-19 team that defeated India in the final of the recently concluded Asia Cup in Dubai, as the country celebrates a rare cricketing triumph over its arch-rivals.

Advertisement

The team received a warm welcome on its return to Islamabad, with a reception at the airport usually reserved for senior national sides. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has already described the victory as a major achievement for the game in the country.

Advertisement

Junior-level cricket in Pakistan often goes under the radar, but the Under-19 team’s triumph over India triggered jubilant scenes at the airport. Sameer Minhas, who scored a remarkable 172 in Sunday’s final, and fast bowler Ali Reza, who claimed four wickets, are being hailed as major “finds” for Pakistan cricket.

Advertisement

Naqvi, who is also the head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the Federal Minister for Interior Affairs, has been at the centre of a diplomatic and administrative tussle between Pakistan and India since the senior Asia Cup. The Indian team had refused to accept the winners’ trophy from him on September 28 in Dubai.

The trophy remains at the ACC offices in Dubai, with the issue still unresolved. Naqvi has insisted that the Indian team must accept the trophy from him at a media-covered event.

Advertisement

It has also been reported that Naqvi has announced cash prizes of PKR five million for each junior team player, an unprecedented reward in Pakistan cricket.