Police release youngster who breached security barriers to meet Babar Azam

The teenager who attempted to break into the Pakistan dressing room balcony after breaching the security barriers at the Gaddafi stadium in a bid to meet his hero Babar Azam has been released from custody by the police after a reprimand.

The youngster, identified as Ovais, caught attention on social media when he was seen climbing onto the balcony of the Pakistan dressing room after getting through security barriers on Wednesday, when the hosts beat World Champions South Africa in the first Test.

Ovais’ appearance on the balcony left the Pakistan team officials including head coach Azhar Mahmood surprised. Mahmood then signalled to security personnel to handle the situation.

The youngster was then escorted out by an official as he was pleading with him to meet Babar on his birthday.

He was later taken to the Gulberg police station for questioning but was released after a reprimand after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said it didn’t want to file any case against him.

The craze for Babar remains a phenomenon in Pakistan cricket as despite his recent failures his appearance on the field lead to wild cheering and applause from his fans who keep on chanting his name.

On the first day of the first Test against South Africa at the Gaddafi stadium Pakistan captain, Shan Masood’s dismissal was cheered by the crowd as Babar was the next man into bat.

Later a negative remark by commentator, Ramiz Raja on air about Babar also led Babar fans to troll him on social media.

Despite scoring his last Test way century back in December 2023, Babar clearly remains a fan favorite and top brand for Pakistan cricket.