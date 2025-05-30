DT
Home / Cricket / Preity Zinta left heartbroken in stands, wins sympathy of netizens as Punjab Kings collapse against RCB in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

Preity begins the match in her trademark cheerful spirit, which soon turns to disappointment as PBKS loses against RCB
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:56 PM May 30, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta. X/@Jack_scammer10
Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta was left visibly heartbroken as her team suffered a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Kings delivered a dismal performance, getting bowled out for just 101 runs. On the other hand, RCB’s batters were aggressive and quickly ended Punjab’s hopes of reaching the final.

It was not just the players who were the anguish of defeat, Preity’s emotional rollercoaster in the stands became one of the most talked-about moments on social media.

Preity, dressed in a traditional salwar suit, began the match in her trademark cheerful spirit, flashing her dimpled smile, cheering for her team, and waving at the crowd. However, as the wickets tumbled and PBKS’s hopes unravelled, her joyful expressions turned to disappointment.

Social media was soon flooded with photos of her reactions. “She wears her heart on her sleeve,” one fan wrote. Others called for Preity to be honoured for her years of loyalty to the team.

Throughout the season, Preity has been a constant presence in the stands, often seen chanting through the tense moments, and clapping over victories and defeats with grace. Her passion has long made her one of the most beloved figures in the IPL, and this year was no exception.

