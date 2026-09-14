President Droupadi Murmu on Monday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for winning the T20 Asia Cup Championship, saying they have done the country proud.

"They are a source of great inspiration for our youth, especially our daughters. I am sure, they will script many more inspiring chapters of success and excellence," she said in a post on X.

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Harmanpreet Kaur-led India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in Dubai on Sunday to lift their record-extending eighth Asia Cup title.

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"My heartiest congratulations to all the members of Team India on winning Women's T20 Asia Cup Championship 2026. They played superbly as a team throughout the tournament, winning all the matches. They have done the country proud," the President said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Indian women's cricket team and hoped this triumph will inspire millions of youngsters across the country to play more and shine.

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“A proud moment for Indian cricket! Congratulations to the Women's team on winning the Asia Cup," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said the confidence of the players, their consistency and remarkable spirit were on full display throughout the tournament.

“May this triumph inspire millions of youngsters across the country to play more and shine,” he said.