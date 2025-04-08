DT
Punjab Kings opt to bat against Chennai Super Kings

PTI
Mullanpur, Updated At : 07:30 PM Apr 08, 2025 IST
Shreyas Iyer inspects the pitch before a practice session at the Mullanpur cricket stadium. Tribune photo: Vicky
Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat against Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Both PBKS and CSK have retained the same playing eleven from their last match.

Teams 

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

