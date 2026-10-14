Rahane, Ganguly play cricket with Prince William to build up for Earthshot prize awards

Former India captains Sourav Ganguly and Ajinkya Rahane participated in a friendly tennis-ball cricket match alongside Prince William to build up to the British Royal's environmental initiative, the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, which will be held in Mumbai next month.

The 38-year-old Rahane, who recently retired from all forms of cricket, and Ganguly joined West Indies great Brian Lara, and England stars Joe Root and Harry Brook for the event.

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Invited by Prince William, they played the match on The Mall, outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

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"Cricket has taken me to some remarkable venues across the world, but playing tennis-ball cricket right on The Mall in London with Buckingham Palace in the backdrop is an experience that will stay with me for a long time," he said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

"It was a privilege to spend time with HRH Prince William and catch up with wonderful friends and icons of the sport Dada, Brian Lara, Joe Root, Harry Brook, and everyone else who brought so much joy to the pitch.

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"We spoke about the unifying spirit of cricket, our memories of playing in England and back home in India, and the responsibility we share toward the future."

Launched by Prince William in 2020, the sixth edition of Earthshot Prize will mark its debut in India, with the awards ceremony scheduled to take place in Mumbai on November 17.

"Repairing and protecting our planet across nature, clean air, oceans, waste reduction, and climate requires the same values the sport teaches us every day discipline, collective effort, and genuine intent.

"A memorable morning in London for a cause that deserves all our support. Looking forward to welcoming The Earthshot Prize to my home city next month."

The Earthshot Prize provides funding five innovative ideas that camn help resolve the much-discussed environmental crisis of the planet.