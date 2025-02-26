Rain washes out Australia-SA match

The Champions Trophy match between Australia and South Africa was abandoned here on Tuesday due to persistent rain, forcing the two Group B heavyweights to share a point each.

The weather did not allow even the toss. With the conditions not getting any better, the match officials called off the game a little more than three hours after the scheduled start time. The cut-off time for the game was 7:32pm but the officials made the call much earlier with no weather improvement in sight.

Advertisement

After the no result, South Africa and Australia shared one point each and it means that Wednesday’s contest between England and Afghanistan has turned into a virtual knockout.

Australia next play Afghanistan in Lahore on February 28 while the Proteas face England in Karachi the following day. Rain is predicted in Rawalpindi as well as Lahore and the Pakistan Cricket Board will be hoping it doesn’t play spoilsport in the coming days.