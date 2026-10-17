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Home / Cricket / Rain washes out series decider as India, West Indies share honours  

Rain washes out series decider as India, West Indies share honours  

India post 118 for five in the rain-shortened match, which had earlier been reduced to nine overs per side

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PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 10:35 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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West Indies Shamar Joseph celebrates after dismissing India's Ishan Kishan during the fifth and final T20I cricket match of the series, in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 17, 2026. PTI
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The fifth and deciding T20 International between India and the West Indies was abandoned due to rain here on Saturday, with the series ending in a 2-2 draw.

India posted 118 for five in the rain-shortened match, which had earlier been reduced to nine overs per side after two hours of play were lost to rain.

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India had batted 7.4 overs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium where another spell of rain brought an early end to the innings.

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Persistent rain eventually forced the match to be abandoned.

Brief scores: India 118 for 5 in 7.4 overs (Ishan Kishan 30, Shreyas Iyer 22, Naman Dhir 24; Keemo Paul 2/34).

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