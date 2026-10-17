Rain washes out series decider as India, West Indies share honours  

The fifth and deciding T20 International between India and the West Indies was abandoned due to rain here on Saturday, with the series ending in a 2-2 draw.

India posted 118 for five in the rain-shortened match, which had earlier been reduced to nine overs per side after two hours of play were lost to rain.

Advertisement

India had batted 7.4 overs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium where another spell of rain brought an early end to the innings.

Advertisement

Persistent rain eventually forced the match to be abandoned.

Brief scores: India 118 for 5 in 7.4 overs (Ishan Kishan 30, Shreyas Iyer 22, Naman Dhir 24; Keemo Paul 2/34).