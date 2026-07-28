Veteran Ravindra Jadeja was on Tuesday recalled while all-rounder Saransh Jain received his maiden call-up as India announced their 15-member squad for the two-Test series in Sri Lanka.

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Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah as well as top-order batter B Sai Sudharsan were included in the squad but their availability is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.

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Spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar was not available for selection for the first Test after suffering an injury during the white-ball tour of England earlier this month.

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India will play two Tests on the tour of Sri Lanka which are a part of the World Test Championship cycle. The first Test will be at Galle from August 15-19, while the second will be played at Colombo (SSC) from August 23-27.

Squad:

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Shubman Gill (c), KL Rahul (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.

* Availability will be subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI COE.