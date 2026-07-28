Ravindra Jadeja returns, Saransh Jain included in India's Test squad for Sri Lanka tour
Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan included in the squad, but their participation is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI Centre of Excellence
Veteran Ravindra Jadeja was on Tuesday recalled while all-rounder Saransh Jain received his maiden call-up as India announced their 15-member squad for the two-Test series in Sri Lanka.
Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah as well as top-order batter B Sai Sudharsan were included in the squad but their availability is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.
Spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar was not available for selection for the first Test after suffering an injury during the white-ball tour of England earlier this month.
India will play two Tests on the tour of Sri Lanka which are a part of the World Test Championship cycle. The first Test will be at Galle from August 15-19, while the second will be played at Colombo (SSC) from August 23-27.
Squad:
Shubman Gill (c), KL Rahul (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.
* Availability will be subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI COE.