Reiffel, Illingworth to be on-field umpires for Champions Trophy final

Reiffel, Illingworth to be on-field umpires for Champions Trophy final

The final will be played between India and New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:59 PM Mar 06, 2025 IST
India's Ravindra Jadeja interacts with umpire Richard Illingworth during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy semi-final match between India and Australia at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on March 4, 2025. Reuters
Australia’s Paul Reiffel and England’s Richard Illingworth, both members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, will be the on-field umpires for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand to be played in Dubai on Sunday.

Both stood in the semi-finals, with Illingworth in the middle for India’s four-wicket win over Australia and Reiffel overseeing the Black Caps’ 50-run victory over South Africa the following day.

Four-time ICC Umpire of the Year Illingworth also stood in the final of the most recent ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2023, as well as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, and took charge of the Group A match between the two finalists, which India won by 44 runs.

The pair will be joined by Joel Wilson as third umpire and Kumar Dharmasena as fourth umpire.

Both Emirates ICC Elite Panel umpires were part of the officiating team in the second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa, with Dharmasena on-field, alongside Reiffel, and Wilson stationed as the third umpire.

The Trinidadian will reprise that role for the showpiece, having done likewise in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final.

Ranjan Madugalle, the most experienced member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will oversee the match.

Match officials

On-field Umpires: Paul Reiffel and Richard Illingworth

Third Umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

