Home / Cricket / Rishabh Pant hit during net practice, availability for New Zealand ODIs uncertain

Rishabh Pant hit during net practice, availability for New Zealand ODIs uncertain

The wicketkeeper-batter was attended to by the team’s support staff during preparations for the three-match series starting Sunday

article_Author
PTI
Vadodara, Updated At : 09:43 AM Jan 11, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Rishabh Pant during a practice session ahead of the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and New Zealand at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara in Gujarat on Saturday. PTI Photo
India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant briefly needed treatment after being hit during net practice as the home side put the final touches to their preparations for the three-ODI series against New Zealand starting here on Sunday.

Pant was left grimacing in pain when he copped a blow just above his waist while batting against Indian throwdown specialists and was attended to by the team’s support staff and other members, including head coach Gautam Gambhir.

It could be a big blow to the team if Pant is ruled injured and sits out of the three-match series beginning here on Sunday.

After receiving some initial treatment, Pant, however, walked off the field of the BCA Stadium’s Ground B, where India captain Shubman Gill was seen having a long chat with the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar.

Meanwhile, former India skipper Rohit Sharma offered batting tips to pacer Mohammed Siraj during the net practice.

Rohit was waiting outside the net when Siraj, who was in early, could not connect while trying to hoick the ball. The India opener then gave some tips to the pacer who only had a batting stint in the nets during India’s optional training session here on Saturday, with other members also turning up for Saturday’s nets.

India vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, having captained Mumbai in their narrow one-run loss to Punjab on Thursday in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, batted in partnership with KL Rahul, while Pant and Ravindra Jadeja also had a hit in the nets.

Each of the three, Siraj, Iyer and Pant were busy playing for their respective state teams in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with the matches on January 8 being their most recent appearance.

The ODI series against a new-look New Zealand team will get underway here with the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium set to host its first men’s international match.

The second ODI will be played at Rajkot’s Niranjan Shah Stadium on January 14, while the third and final will be at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

