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Home / Cricket / Rising Stars Asia Cup: Badoni replaces injured Patidar in India A squad, Rinku named vice-captain

Rising Stars Asia Cup: Badoni replaces injured Patidar in India A squad, Rinku named vice-captain

Patidar opts out of 50-over format as he manages existing injuries; India A to begin campaign against Nepal A on November 20

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:38 PM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Ayush Badoni during a Duleep Trophy match. PTI file
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Ayush Badoni on Sunday replaced middle-order batter Rajat Patidar in the India A squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup after the latter failed to fully recover from his existing injuries.

In another development, Rinku Singh has been named vice-captain for the eight-team tournament.

"Rajat Patidar has communicated to the BCCI that he should not be considered for selection in the 50-over format as he manages his existing injuries," the BCCI said in a statement.

"Accordingly, he has been withdrawn from the India A squad for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup. The Men's Selection Committee has named Rinku Singh as vice-captain, while Ayush Badoni has been added to the squad in Patidar's place."

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The tournament is scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29.

The A teams of India, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Nepal are placed in Group B, while Group A consists of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

India A will open their campaign against Nepal A on November 20 before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan A on November 22 and the United Arab Emirates A on November 24.

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The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, to be played on November 26 and 27, with the final scheduled for November 29.

India A's updated squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup:

Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Tilak Varma (C), Rinku Singh (VC), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan, Ayush Badoni.

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