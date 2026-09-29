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Home / Cricket / Rizwan asks Pakistan cybercrime agency to return phone, share inquiry details

Rizwan asks Pakistan cybercrime agency to return phone, share inquiry details

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter says he has cooperated with probe and wants all future communication through official channels

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PTI
Karachi, Updated At : 08:04 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. PTI file
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Mohammad Rizwan on Tuesday asked the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency of Pakistan to return his phone and provide him with written details about allegations or suspicions they are investigating against him.

In a letter sent on Tuesday to the NCCIA, which is available in the Pakistan media, Rizwan has also asked the agency to use official channels while communicating with him in the future.

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Rizwan also asked the agency to provide written details of the specific incident and allegations that led to the inquiry against him.

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The letter, dated September 28, was sent to the NCCIA a day after Pakistan media reported that agency officials claimed that the wicketkeeper-batter was not cooperating in the inquiry despite their efforts to contact him.

Rizwan said in the letter that as it has been a while since his phone was taken from him, it should now be returned. He claimed that a promise was made of returning his phone within three hours when it was taken from him on August 31.

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The letter mentions a further update that Rizwan was promised that his phone would be returned to him after its digital forensic examination was conducted. Rizwan said considerable time had now passed and requested that the device be returned without any further delay.

He also dismissed suggestions that he had not cooperated with the inquiry.

Rizwan said he had provided the phone's password to the officials when the device was taken from him and they had accessed and examined its content in his presence.

Rizwan said even when he appeared before the NCCIA on September 10, the officials again had access to his unlocked phone and examined messages and other contents in his presence.

Rizwan requested the agency to inform him officially about the date and time of any future appearance required from him. He also asked that all further correspondence be made through official channels at his residential address.

Rizwan and Imam Ul Haq, who were ordered to return home after the second Test defeat in England, appeared before the NCCIA in Lahore earlier this month after their mobile phones were taken from them by the team's security personnel.

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