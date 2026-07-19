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Home / Cricket / Rohit is good enough to play for couple of years: Lalchand Rajput

Rohit is good enough to play for couple of years: Lalchand Rajput

Rohit Sharma's longtime mentor Lalchand Rajput says the veteran opener remains fit, hungry and capable of playing for another couple of years in ODIs

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:51 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Uncertainty might still be shrouding Rohit Sharma’s future in ODIs, but his early mentor Lalchand Rajput believes that the former India captain is “good enough to play for couple of years." Image credit/REUTERS.
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Uncertainty might still be shrouding Rohit Sharma’s future in ODIs, but his early mentor Lalchand Rajput believes that the former India captain is “good enough to play for couple of years”, attributing the current struggles to natural “wear and tear” of two decades of cricket.

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The debate over Rohit’s place in India’s plans intensified after reports suggested that chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir had informed the veteran opener that he was not in the roadmap for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

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The speculation, however, was quickly dispelled by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

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“I don’t believe in speculation. Unless it happens, then only we can talk about that. I still feel he is good enough to play for a couple of years,” Rajput, who first watched Rohit as a youngster at the National Cricket Academy (now BCCI Centre of Excellence), told PTI.

“He is fit and has worked hard on his fitness. If you look at him now, he looks leaner. The way he batted in the last game, he showed glimpses of the Hitman. I think he is just one good innings away,” said Rajput, who also served as Indian team’s manager during the triumphant 2007 ICC T20 World Cup campaign.

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Asked whether India should already be looking beyond Rohit, Rajput refused to indulge in the debate.

“It’s a hypothetical question. Nothing is confirmed. Let’s focus on Rohit because he is batting well, he has worked very hard on his fitness and has come back strongly.

“When the time comes, we can talk about the future. Right now, after putting in so much effort on his fitness, he must have a mindset of playing till 2027. We should wait and watch,” he added.

So, what has led to Rohit’s current struggle in England?

“When you play for so many years, naturally your body goes through wear and tear. Every cricketer has injuries. The important thing is how you come back, and Rohit has always come back strongly.

“Now that he is playing only one format, he is working very hard because he wants to make his mark. I still feel he has the energy and the hunger to do well.”  Rajput also said Rohit’s batting philosophy has subtly changed.

“Earlier, as captain, he wanted to set the tone by taking on the bowlers immediately. Now he understands that he has to bat longer.

“He will still attack the bad balls, but he is trying to build the innings and give the team a strong foundation. I’m sure he will score a hundred soon,” he added.

Rajput felt that Rohit and Virat Kohli remain indispensable, not just for the runs they score but for the aura they carry.

“These two players have done so much for Indian cricket. They are like two giants in the team. Even opponents respect and fear them.

When Rohit and Virat are in the playing XI, the team carries a different level of confidence.

“Youngsters can learn so much from them because surviving for so many years at the highest level requires not just skill but tremendous mental strength and physical fitness,” he added.

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