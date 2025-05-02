DT
Home / Cricket / Rohit Sharma’s heartwarming gesture for Vaibhav Suryavanshi wins hearts despite Rajasthan Royals star’s 2-ball duck

Rohit Sharma's heartwarming gesture for Vaibhav Suryavanshi wins hearts despite Rajasthan Royals star's 2-ball duck

Amid the disappointment, it was Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma’s gesture for Vaibhav that won several hearts
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:07 PM May 02, 2025 IST
After the match, as the players exchanged handshakes, Rohit made a special effort to approach the visibly dejected Vaibhav and shared a few words of encouragement. X/@CricCrazyJohns
Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi faced a harsh reality check in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, as he fell for a two-ball duck just days after making a history. The youngster, who had gathered national attention for becoming the youngest player to score a century in the IPL during the previous match, could not continue his fairytale run and was dismissed without even opening his account.

The night only got tougher for RR as they suffered a 100-run defeat at the hands of MI – a result that officially knocked them out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race. On the other hand, MI surged to the top of the IPL 2025 table.

Amid the disappointment, it was Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma's gesture for Vaibhav that won several hearts.

After the match, as the players exchanged handshakes, Rohit made a special effort to approach the visibly dejected Vaibhav and shared a few words of encouragement. The veteran’s gesture quickly went viral on social media.

“He will learn. Encouraging words from Rohit Sharma there, as well,” said Ravi Shastri on commentary.

Ravi further noticed that every MI player had a word of appreciation for Vaibhav.

“Every MI player went past him and had a couple of words to say. You do not need those kind of players every day. Fourteen-year-old, scoring 100. Today, he got out on zero, but such is the game. That is what he will learn,” he added.

Cricket fans applauded Rohit’s sportsmanship, with one viral post saying, “Rohit Sharma encouraging Vaibhav Suryavanshi – A lovely gesture by Indian Captain.”

On the field, it was Rohit’s opening partner Ryan Rickleton who took centre stage, smashing a quickfire 63 off 38 balls and earning the Player of the Match award.

